Homewood High School student admits showing a BB gun to a driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood High School student is being questioned by officers after the student admitted to showing a BB gun to a driver on Lakeshore Drive.
Officers say someone called the school this morning and reported a driver speeding down Lakeshore Drive. The person said they caught up to the driver and told the driver to slow down.
That’s when officers say the driver pulled out what appeared to be a gun and turned right toward the Zimmerman Bridge.
Upon receiving the description of the car, the Homewood High School Resource Officers, along with members of the Homewood Police Department began searching the area around HHS.
A car matching the description was found in the HHS parking lot and it belongs to a student.
The student who drove the car to school was immediately located and questioned about the incident.
The student admitted being involved and also admitted showing a BB gun to the driver.
The BB gun was recovered.
Homewood City Schools said they take all matters of safety very seriously, and thanks to the quick response of staff members and members of the Homewood Police Department, Homewood High School was able to have a normal start to the school day.
