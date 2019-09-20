Half-pound of meth seized in Cullman Co, 1 man arrested

CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County authorities have arrested a Hanceville man for several drug related crimes.
Jacolby Conway Pitts, 31, has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of control substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant late Wednesday night at his home. They found a little more than half a pound of meth, needles and other drug paraphernalia.
“I continue to be impressed with our deputies making proactive drug arrests. Once we learn that someone is a dealer of narcotics in Cullman County, we will do everything in our power to make sure we arrest that suspect,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank all the CNET agents, CCSO investigators and deputies who conducted this search warrant. Anytime law enforcement conducts a search warrant it’s dangerous and I’m glad it was conducted effectively and safely,” added Gentry.
Pitts is out on bond.
