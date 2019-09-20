Dry weather expected this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It is a pleasant start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. A backdoor cold front moved through Alabama yesterday lowering our humidity levels and dropping our high temperatures into the upper 80s. While temperatures are significantly cooler than earlier this week, high temperatures are still expected to be a few degrees above average. Our average high for Sept. 20 is 84 degrees. We’ll likely see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. If you have outdoor plans this evening, plan for temperatures to drop into the 70s after 7 p.m. with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. It should feel great for high school football or the Alabama State Fair!
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for more sunshine and low humidity this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid-60s. While the weekend will be nice for outdoor activities, we’ll still remain dry. It is important to avoid burning anything outside due to the dry conditions across the state. Drought has intensified the most in east Alabama and areas in Shelby and Chilton counties.
NEXT BIG THING: A weak cold front could move through the Southeast Monday into Tuesday. There’s a small chance we could see an isolated shower or storm early next week, but most of us will likely remain dry. Humidity levels could go up a little, but we aren’t expecting anything oppressive or extremely muggy.
HEAT RETURNS: Models are showing hot temperatures for Alabama as we finish the month of September. We could see high temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s for most of next week. Some models hint at upper 90s returning a week from today. I still don’t see any sign of fall weather for the next seven to ten days.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Humberto is no longer considered tropical since it is now over the cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Jerry intensified into a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph as it continues to move to the west-northwest in the Central Atlantic. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across the northern Leeward Islands today. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Jerry to gradually weaken this weekend and should pull to the north avoiding the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. Based on the forecast, Jerry should not impact the East Coast. Of course we’ll continue to watch it.
We are also monitoring other tropical waves in the Atlantic, but nothing of any imminent concern. The NHC is forecasting a tropical wave moving out of Africa with a 60% chance of tropical development with the majority of the models showing support of something developing in the eastern Atlantic early next week.
