Dry weather expected this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It is a pleasant start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. A backdoor cold front moved through Alabama yesterday lowering our humidity levels and dropping our high temperatures into the upper 80s. While temperatures are significantly cooler than earlier this week, high temperatures are still expected to be a few degrees above average. Our average high for Sept. 20 is 84 degrees. We’ll likely see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. If you have outdoor plans this evening, plan for temperatures to drop into the 70s after 7 p.m. with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. It should feel great for high school football or the Alabama State Fair!