Chef Ron Cook: Pan Seared Lamb Chops

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried
½ bell pepper (sliced)
1 scallion (sliced)
4 small lamb rib chops
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ red wine
3 Large mushrooms (sliced)
Fresh rosemary sprigs (optional)
Directions:
1. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in heavy large skillet over medium heat.
2. Combine first 4 ingredients in pan. Sprinkle chops with salt
3. Add chops to skillet; cook to desired doneness, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare.
4. Transfer to platter; cover with foil. Repeat with remaining oil and chops. Garnish platter with rosemary sprigs, if desired.
5. Serve with your favorite side.
