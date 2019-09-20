Chef Ron Cook: Pan Seared Lamb Chops

Chef Ron Cook: Pan Seared Lamb Chops
September 20, 2019 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 9:38 AM

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried

½ bell pepper (sliced)

1 scallion (sliced)

4 small lamb rib chops

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ red wine

3 Large mushrooms (sliced)

Fresh rosemary sprigs (optional)

Directions:

1. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in heavy large skillet over medium heat.

2. Combine first 4 ingredients in pan. Sprinkle chops with salt

3. Add chops to skillet; cook to desired doneness, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare.

4. Transfer to platter; cover with foil. Repeat with remaining oil and chops. Garnish platter with rosemary sprigs, if desired.

5. Serve with your favorite side.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.