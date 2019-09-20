B’ham fire crews working structure fire involving natural gas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a commercial structure fire involving natural gas.
Birmingham Fire Battallion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says construction crews called and said a gas line had ruptured.
The public is asked to stay clear of the scene at 2308 4th Avenue North, but no evacuations have been ordered. Chief Carrillo says Spire is on the scene and the situation is under control.
We will update this story when more information is available.
