Bessemer police to take part in Operation Clear Track

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police will participate in a nationwide effort next week to raise awareness about railroad safety.
“Operation Clear Track” is carried out in 48 states and runs September 22-28. It involves 600 law enforcement agencies and it’s being done in partnership with Amtrak police and Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that focuses on railroad safety education.
During “Operation Clear Track” Bessemer police will be positioned at Highway 150 and Carolina Avenue and 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue and issue citations or warnings to drivers who break the law. They’ll also hand out information on railroad safety.
