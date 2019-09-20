Are there any early warning signs for lung cancer?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey visited UAB Hospital Friday for treatment after a cancerous spot was discovered on her lung. Doctors believe the outpatient treatment will be successful because the cancerous spot was discovered so early. The governor’s health concern raises the question: What can you do to catch any sign of lung cancer in your own health? What should you demand from your doctor?
The American Cancer Society says, basically, you need to be aware of changes in your body and talk with your doctor. They will also tell you there are risk factors like smoking, exposure to cancer causing agents at the workplace, air pollution, or a family history.
Signs of lung cancer could be coughing, chest pains, weight loss or a shortness of breath. A routine checkup may miss these signs. That’s why having a conversation with your doctor is so important about what’s going on with you.
“You talk about changes, you talk about lifestyle, you talk about any risk factors you might have. So the examination is important, but more so the conversation you have with your doctor so y’all can make thoughtful educated decisions about what tests might be needed,” Ginny Tucker with the American Cancer Society said.
Those tests could be an X-ray or possibly a low-dose a CT scan which would not expose you to much radiation. If you don’t have any symptoms but remain concerned, talk with your doctor.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.