Where to find Bounce TV WBRC 6.2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below you will find a list of providers in central Alabama that carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.
CableOne – Channel 41 in Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220 in Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Hargray Communications – Channel 274 in Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
Northland Cable – Channel 117 in Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85 in Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum, formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363 in Birmingham, Bessemer
Spectrum, formerly Charter Communications – Channel 192 in Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71 in Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, DIRECTV, Dish Network, and Zito Media.
And of course, if you have an antenna, you can watch Bounce over the air on channel 6.2.
