Suspect hospitalized after overnight officer-involved shooting on Highland Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect remains in the hospital receiving treatment after an overnight officer-involved shooting on the southside of Birmingham.
No officers were injured.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers responded to the 2100 block of Highland Avenue to investigate a report of a vehicle break-in at approximately midnight. A person matching the description of the suspect was located in a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the address.
The officer and suspect became involved in an altercation before the officer shot the suspect, Williams said.
The suspect was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The SBI is investigating the shooting.
