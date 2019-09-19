Samford QB Chris Oladokun emerges as leader under center

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford quarterback Chris Oladokun made his first start for Samford Saturday night and led the team to a 21-14 win at No. 21 Wofford.
Oladokun led the team in both passing and rushing in the win. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 77 yards, including a 30-yard run for the eventual game-winning touchdown in the third quarter.
“Chris has emerged as a leader of our offense. He’s a tremendous competitor and actually this week at practice this is the best week he’s had since he’s been here,” said Samford head coach Chris Hatcher.
Samford will host Alabama A&M this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.