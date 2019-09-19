Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Tavaria Johnson!
Tavaria is a senior at Childersburg High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is a member of FBLA, Student Leadership, varsity soccer, and is the school mascot. In addition, she works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA and Alabama Childhood Food Solutions. Her amazing spirit shows in all she does.
Tavaria, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
