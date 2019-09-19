Police supporters buy blue lights to honor fallen officer

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - Dim and bright blue lights are shining through a dark time this week in Tuscaloosa.
“People need to realize we’re public servants, not public enemies,” retired Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy Andy Norris said. He’s one of many buying blue after Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette died in a Monday night shooting.
Norris noticed several days of blue lights selling out in stores in the Tuscaloosa-area.
“Little things like that, lighting up a stadium or putting a blue light on your porch, that goes a long way into showing you’re behind them and it gives them a good feeling to know you support them,” Norris continued.
Anders Hardware, a long time family run business in Northport sold out of their supply of blue lights Wednesday. “They’ve been calling. They’ve been coming in, I want to say at least 5 or 6 times a day, maybe even more,” said manager JR Lipscomb.
Anders hopes to get a new shipment of blue lights in by early next week.
