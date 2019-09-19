Parents meeting with school leaders about bullying issues at Helena Middle School

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many parents are concerned about bullying at Helena Middle School after a parent posted video of her child being attacked at the school.
That video had several parents outraged.
Parents say they’ve set up a meeting with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks to discuss the way bullying is handled in the school system.
School leaders provided the following statement about the incident: “Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with our Shelby County Code of Conduct. We will continue to monitor the situation moving forward.”
After the video was shared multiple times on Facebook, other parents started coming forward sharing similar experiences.
The school system says they follow the Jamari Terrell Williams Act which defines bullying in Alabama and if it meets that criteria the student is punished according to the code of conduct and bully policy.
