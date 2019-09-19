Newk’s Eatery: Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Newks Eatery: Shrimp & Avocado Salad
By WBRC Staff | September 19, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 9:48 AM

Shrimp & Avocado Salad Prep

  • Combine 1 dozen broiled shrimp, chopped avocado, argula, crumbled feta, chopped green onions and grape tomatoes into a large bowl
  • Drizzle 1 cup of Newk’s tangy Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
  • Toss to your heart’s content

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe

  • Finely chop 1 ½ cups of basil
  • Using a lemon zester, grate 1 large lemon to make about 1 ½ tablespoon of zest
  • Using the same lemon, squeeze and measure out 1 ¼ cups of lemon juice, watching for seeds
  • Combine these ingredients in an extra-large bowl, along with 1 ½ cups of canola oil, 3/4 cup of Newk’s Eatery Honey Mustard and ¾ tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • Mix with an immersion blender for 30 seconds, or until ingredients are well-combined
  • Drizzle on top of Newk’s Shrimp Avocado Salad. Makes about 1 quart

Thai Chicken Soup (Available through March 2020)

Newk’s Eatery’s Thai Chicken Soup features numerous cancer-fighting ingredients including mushrooms, carrots, turmeric, garlic, and green and red bell peppers, which contain antioxidants that can help reduce the risks of cancer.

