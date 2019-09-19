Newk’s Eatery: Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad Prep
- Combine 1 dozen broiled shrimp, chopped avocado, argula, crumbled feta, chopped green onions and grape tomatoes into a large bowl
- Drizzle 1 cup of Newk’s tangy Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
- Toss to your heart’s content
Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe
- Finely chop 1 ½ cups of basil
- Using a lemon zester, grate 1 large lemon to make about 1 ½ tablespoon of zest
- Using the same lemon, squeeze and measure out 1 ¼ cups of lemon juice, watching for seeds
- Combine these ingredients in an extra-large bowl, along with 1 ½ cups of canola oil, 3/4 cup of Newk’s Eatery Honey Mustard and ¾ tablespoon crushed red pepper
- Mix with an immersion blender for 30 seconds, or until ingredients are well-combined
- Drizzle on top of Newk’s Shrimp Avocado Salad. Makes about 1 quart
Thai Chicken Soup (Available through March 2020)
Newk’s Eatery’s Thai Chicken Soup features numerous cancer-fighting ingredients including mushrooms, carrots, turmeric, garlic, and green and red bell peppers, which contain antioxidants that can help reduce the risks of cancer.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.