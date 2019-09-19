Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills rivalry: ‘This is the Iron Bowl to us’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook will travel to Vestavia Hills on Friday night for our WBRC Sideline Game of the Week. The Spartans (4-0) and Rebels (3-0) are both undefeated heading into the Class 7A Region 3 match up. Mountain Brook has won the past two in the series, including its 28-14 win last year at home.
“Getting to line up, you see the people you played against since you were 6 years old, and just knowing that this game means more than it used to. I mean this is the Auburn/Alabama game to us. This is the Iron Bowl to us, so it means everything to us," said Mountain Brook Quarterback Strother Gibbs.
Mountain Brook is averaging 36.5 points per game while holding its opponents to 20.5 points per game. Spartans Head Coach Chris Yeager loves playing in rivalries like this one and knows execution will be key in a hostile environment.
“We have to focus on us and to continue to improve because even after this game, half the season is left and the schedule only continues to get tougher and tougher,” Yeager said.
The Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills rivalry dates back to 1971. The winner Friday will likely tie for first in the region with Thompson, while the loser falls into a boxing match for the final two playoff spots.
All the highlights and post-game reaction begins on Sideline on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.