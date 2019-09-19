Lawmakers sent well wishes to Governor Kay Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State lawmakers and political leaders reacted to the news Governor Kay Ivey is being treated for lung cancer.
Attorney General Steve Marshall:
“I have reached out to Governor Ivey to let her know I am praying for her and wish her a speedy recovery.”
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth:
“Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead. Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them.”
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon:
“When it comes to fighting for what matters, Gov. Ivey has proven time and time again that she is a tenacious warrior, and that same steely will and determination will be in full evidence as she begins her radiation treatments. I know that all of the members of the Alabama House join me in asking for God’s healing hands to embrace our governor throughout her treatment and recovery.”
Senator Doug Jones:
“Louise and I want to join all Alabamians in offering our prayers and support for Governor Ivey and her loved ones during this difficult time. We know she is in good hands with the world-class physicians at UAB.”
Congressman Mike Rogers:
“Beth and I will be thinking about you and praying for a speedy recovery.”
