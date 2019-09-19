Law enforcement shows support to Tuscaloosa Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jurisdictions are the only thing that separates most law enforcement agencies in the Tuscaloosa area.
That’s why departments like the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office and Northport Police will step in the fill some roles for Tuscaloosa Police during this weekend’s services for officer fallen Dornell Cousette.
“We are a law enforcement family and we are here together and will do a lot together,” Northport Police Chief Keith Carpenter said Thursday.
Northport Police assigned additional dispatchers to handle emergency calls routed to T-P-D Sunday during Cousette’s funeral. They’re also helping with the funeral procession as it passes through Northport. Northport officers will halt oncoming traffic at intersections so the process can continue non-stop from Shelton State Community College all the way to officer Cousette’s final resting place, near Aliceville in Pickens County.
“We’re all hurt by it, the tragedy that happened here and we want to do anything we can to help,” Carpenter said.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will also handle some communication duties for TPD on Sunday and respond to patrol calls when needed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.