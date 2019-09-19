FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier air arrives today!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a backdoor cold front that will move through our area this afternoon. Behind this front, temperatures will trend cooler compared to earlier this week. Yesterday, Anniston and Tuscaloosa broke their record high temperatures that were set back in 2010. We won’t see any records break today as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. We could see some lower 90s in west Alabama. Highs in east Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 80s. I think most of us stay dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in far west Alabama. Winds will pick up this afternoon from the southeast at 10-15 mph as drier air filters into the state. It should feel pleasant this evening if you plan on attending the Alabama State Fair. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s around 8-10 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: We want to remind everyone to avoid burning if you can due to the drought conditions across the state. We have already seen small fires form over the past couple of days due to the combination of dry and hot weather.
COOLER MORNINGS: Dry air will continue to move into Central Alabama today and tomorrow. Dry air cools off quickly in the overnight hours, so many locations will dip into the 60s Friday morning. We could see pockets of upper 50s in parts of northeast Alabama. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Saturday morning, but it should still feel nice with most of us in the mid 60s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will likely remain low, so the weather should be nice if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain above average despite the cool down. Our average high for Sept. 19 is 84. We’ll likely stay 5-7 degrees above average for the next several days.
FOOTBALL: Weather should be nice for the Alabama and UAB games Saturday afternoon. If you are planning on visiting College Station, Texas, for the Auburn game, be ready for highs in the upper 80s and plenty of humidity. Remnant moisture from Tropical Depression Imelda will make it feel muggy. A few storms can’t be ruled out during the game.
NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at a weak front trying to move into the Southeast Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances with this system appear very limited, but enough to warrant a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Otherwise, we look mostly dry next week with high temperatures approaching the lower 90s. Still no sign of true fall weather.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Humberto remains a Category 3 hurricane as it moves away from Bermuda and into the Northern Atlantic. We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Jerry that could intensify into a hurricane later today. Models keep it moving to the west-northwest and possibly interact with the Leeward Islands tomorrow. By Saturday, it should pass north of Puerto Rico. Forecast has the system intensifying over the next 24 hours before gradually weakening due to wind shear. Forecast takes the system turning north before reaching the Bahamas. Hopefully it will recurve out into the Atlantic by early next week. We will continue to watch Jerry in case something changes.
