FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier air arrives today!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a backdoor cold front that will move through our area this afternoon. Behind this front, temperatures will trend cooler compared to earlier this week. Yesterday, Anniston and Tuscaloosa broke their record high temperatures that were set back in 2010. We won’t see any records break today as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. We could see some lower 90s in west Alabama. Highs in east Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 80s. I think most of us stay dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in far west Alabama. Winds will pick up this afternoon from the southeast at 10-15 mph as drier air filters into the state. It should feel pleasant this evening if you plan on attending the Alabama State Fair. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s around 8-10 p.m.