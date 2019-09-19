Fire risk increases as drought continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the dry weather continues, area fire departments are prepping for the possibility of wildfires.
"The chances of them happening in the next days or coming weeks is definitely increasing," said Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell, Vestavia Hills Fire Department.
Ferrell says they haven't had any brush fires in the city the last few days, but that could change quickly. Starting this week, Firefighters are carrying wildland gear. That includes clothes made to fight fires outside.
"It’s just a lighter set of gear as opposed to our structural firefighting gear and able to move easier and not get as hot,” said Ferrell.
The department is also urging people to take precautions.
“Well we don’t recommend that we have anybody burn anything, trash or leaves or grass or anything like that. And if you do have a fire for cooking purposes, we just ask that you make sure it’s contained. That you have a water source,” said Ferrell.
