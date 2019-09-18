Vestavia Hills ready to host rival, Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can expect an epic environment at the WBRC Sideline Game of the Week, Mountain Brook at Vestavia Hills; a Class 7A Region 3 match-up Friday night at Buddy Anderson Field.
Vestavia Hills (3-0) and Mountain Brook (4-0) are both undefeated coming into this game, similar records like last year.
“Our two schools are pretty close to each other. This is one rivalry we mark on the calendars every year. We know everyone on their team, they all know us, so it’s personal,” said Vestavia quarterback Eli Sawyer.
The Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook rivalry is one that dates back to 1971.
“We’ve been playing each other every year since then and sometimes even twice a year because of the playoffs. Our kids know their kids so it’s just one of those big rivalries that’s great about high school football,” said Rebels head coach Buddy Anderson.
The Rebels are averaging 46. 3 points per game in their first three outings, while holding their opponents to just 10.
“It’s a testament to our offensive line allowing me time to throw. We are a super close team and that’s paying off,” said Sawyer.
