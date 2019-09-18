UA to honor fallen Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will honor the life of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette Wednesday night.
Bryant-Denny Stadium will be illuminated in blue lights from 8-9 p.m. Officer Cousette’s police vehicle will also be parked at the Walk of Champions until noon, Sept. 20.
Members of the community are welcome to visit the vehicle and pay their respects.
Officer Cousette died in a shootout with a suspect on Tuscaloosa’s West End Monday night. He was 40, a father of two children and engaged to be married.
