Trussville police arrest man they say drove on train tracks

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of driving up train tracks in Trussville and getting an SUV stuck on the tracks. A train hit the SUV around 1:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers say a Norfolk Southern train hit Ryan Mitchell’s SUV after it got stuck on the tracks away from the railroad crossing.
Mitchell, 33, was not in the vehicle.
Officers say they found Mitchell in the 200 block of Main Street Wednesday morning. They say he ran off and was arrested after a brief chase.
Mitchell is charged with Public Intoxication and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer and is currently in the Trussville City Jail.
Train traffic has resumed.
