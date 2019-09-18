Program reduces prescription costs for qualifying Jefferson Co residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all know how expensive prescription medications can be. Fortunately for qualifying Jefferson County residents there is SenioRx – a program designed to greatly reduce, or even completely cover, the cost of long-term prescription medication. Those who qualify must start by answering three simple questions:
- Are you disabled or age 55 or older?
- Do you need medication for a chronic condition?
- Do you lack prescription drug coverage?
If you answered yes to all three and live in Jefferson County, you may be eligible for prescription drug assistance. There is no cost to enroll in the program. This service is provided by the Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) and United Way Area Agency on Aging of Jefferson County. Its objectives are to reduce economic stress on low-income individuals and promote better health.
For more information or to see if you qualify call 1-800-AGE-LINE (1-800-243-5463).
This content is sponsored by United Way Area Agency on Aging.
