Portions of I-22 & I-59 closed early Wednesday morning due to accidents

(WBRC) - Portions of I-22 and I-59 are closed early Wednesday morning from accidents.
All I-59 northbound lanes at the St. Clair Springs exit (mile marker 156) remains closed from an accident that occurred Tuesday.
Drivers are advised to take Hwy. 23 at exit 156 then take U.S. 11 to U.S. 231 before getting back on I-59 in Ashville.
An overnight crash on I-22 led to all east and westbound lanes to shut down. The accident happened at mile marker 43 between Eldridge and Carbon Hill.
Drivers should take Hwy. 118 through Carbon Hill to avoid the scene.
We will update this story throughout the morning.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.