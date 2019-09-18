Opossum problems in Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our Call for Action team hears about mold and other problems in apartments all the time, but an opossum problem at one complex on Birmingham’s west side might be a new one for us.
This is just one of many complaints our team has been investigating at the Alameda Terrace apartments for the past month. The apartments are located just off 17th Way SW.
"I’m thinking that someone was trying to break into our home so me - first thing first, you grab your weapon to protect yourself,” TaKesha Taylor said.
That unwanted guest turned out to be an opossum. In a video, you can see it casually sitting in front of a stove. TaKesha Taylor quickly shooed it away. She says the critter recently made its way into her apartment behind her stove. Then a few days later, another shows up!
"So I kind of slammed the door to make it run back to wherever it came from so I could get to my child,” Taylor said.
To her surprise, the opossum ends up running into her bedroom.
“The whole time I’m sitting there thinking you know I got this..we good..it’s in the room with us the whole time basically barricaded in the room with us!” Taylor said.
In between the hisses, they were able to corner the possum and put it into a trash can and throw it outside.
The possum problems are just one of a handful of maintenance issues in her apartment. TaKesha recently called our Call for Action team for help. Since then, maintenance installed a piece of plywood over the hole behind her stove. Tuesday afternoon, a new toilet was being installed as well.
TaKesha says she’s doing the best she can trying to raise her two month old. She just wants a safe place to live.
"The maintenance…they don't like to come out and fix anything…any of the apartments around here are non-living conditions,” Taylor added.
We’re still waiting to hear back from apartment management.
