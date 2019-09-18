Nick’s Kids Foundation supports GED program at Juvenile Detention Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Terry Saban and others celebrated a major addition to Tuscaloosa County’s juvenile detention center. They cut the ribbon on new classrooms at the facility.
The rooms include areas to study trades like welding, plumbing and carpentry. Supporters say the classrooms will help support the center’s G-E-D program for kids housed there.
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said this will better prepare them for life once they’re released from custody.
“So when these young people, these residents, are released back into society, they have better options, better opportunities for jobs,” Saban said.
Nick’s Kids donated $100,000 towards the project.
