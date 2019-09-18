Mountain Brook property tax increase vote set for Tuesday

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Mountain Brook will soon vote on whether to raise property taxes in an effort to improve the city’s school system.
Next Tuesday, residents will vote whether to approve an increase of 10 mills. That’s about 10% of the current property tax added each year.
It's been 28 years since there's been a millage rate increase in Mountain Brook.
If passed, the tax would bring in an additional $6 million a year to go toward improving student safety and other projects.
“What people don’t realize is that our youngest school in Mountain Brook is 50 years old. And just this week, we’re celebrating Mountain Brook Elementary is just turning 90 years old,” said Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow. “We’re not talking about brand new schools, we’re talking about schools that are 50 to 90 years old that need improvement.”
The vote is set for Tuesday, September 24. If approved, it would go into effect October 2020.
