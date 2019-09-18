Major changes in the works to fix Highway 261 traffic woes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Fixing traffic congestion on Highway 261 for drivers in Helena, Pelham, and Hoover is moving up on ALDOTs list of road projects and being made a priority.
Laying the groundwork for fixing traffic the issues on 261 could start as soon as 2020 or 2021.
Helena Mayor Mark Hall says it’s a five mile project to make big improvements to traffic flow for commuters.
“We are very excited about it. To get that open up to our residents to commute back-and-forth everyday from the metro area here in Birmingham will be great,” Mayor Hall explained.
Right now, the next steps for this $37 million project include finalizing engineering plans, buying property for right of ways, and moving utilities.
“We are hoping that we will see pavement by late 2023 if everything goes as planned,” Hall said.
Mayor Hall says it’s a joint effort with several cities and ALDOT that thousands of drivers will benefit from.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.