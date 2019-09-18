Jefferson County Schools names interim superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools has named an interim superintendent.
Dr. Walter Gonsoulin will start September 27, the day after Dr. Craig Pouncey ends his term.
Dr. Gonsoulin is currently the Deputy Superintendent of school and community support.
Pouncey attended his last school board meeting Wednesday morning to turn in his official resignation.
Pouncey said his job as Jeffco Superintendent was the best five years of his professional career so far.
Dr. Pouncey is taking over as the president of Coastal Alabama Community College.
