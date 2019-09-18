Jackson County courthouse closed following shooting

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County courthouse closed on Wednesday morning following a shooting.
Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey tells us a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.
At this time, the Guffey doesn’t know who shot who or the severity of injuries. Guffey ordered the courthouse to be put on lockdown and cleared out.
Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, ABI will investigate.
We have a crew en route and will updated this story as we get more details.
