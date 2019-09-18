Is UAB Athletics getting a Komodo Dragon mascot?

Ingram said he got the idea from his time at Temple University where the local zoo brought an owl to the games. “They brought a live owl to all our games and our fans loved it. They loved taking pictures with, her name was Stella. She came to everything and you could take your picture with Stella the owl and it was a lot of fun. So I thought, hey we’re the Blazers, a Blazer is a dragon, what about a Komodo dragon? But it’s not going to happen,” Ingram added.