FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is hard to believe we are in the second half of September after seeing temperatures approach 100°F in many locations yesterday. We are waking up with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. We are going to see another afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and very hot temperatures. Highs approaching the upper 90s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures around 100-102 degrees. Some locations could once again tie or break a record high temperature this afternoon. Areas most likely to tie or break their record high temperatures will likely be in Anniston and Tuscaloosa. There is a very slim chance for an isolated shower or storm to develop in East Alabama this afternoon/evening as a backdoor cold front moves in. Majority of us will remain hot and dry today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We have another first alert for poor air quality for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. The National Weather Service has issued a code orange air quality alert for those who are sensitive to poor air quality and to those who have asthma. We recommend limiting outdoor times during the afternoon and early evening hours.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing is the arrival of cooler temperatures tomorrow and Friday thanks to a backdoor cold front. The cold front will come in from Georgia bringing drier and cooler air into Alabama tomorrow and Friday. Winds will pick up out of the east-southeast tonight and tomorrow as some of the dry air begins to move in. It’ll drop our high temperatures to near normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s in east Alabama, upper 80s around Birmingham, and highs in the lower 90s in West Alabama Thursday. Morning temperatures will also drop into the low to mid-60s. Parts of Northeast Alabama could see low temperatures dip into the upper 50s Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so feels like temperatures will not be an issue if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Rain chances remain zero over the weekend, and I don’t see any signs of significant rainfall in our area over the next seven days.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 3 hurricane and will impact parts of Bermuda later today with strong winds and heavy rain. Humberto will move away from Bermuda and gradually weaken over the northern Atlantic Ocean. Yesterday afternoon, Tropical Storm Imelda developed right off the coast of Texas and made landfall around 1 p.m. CT. Imelda has weakened to a tropical depression and will produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding concerns for parts of east Texas today and tomorrow. Tropical Storm Jerry formed this morning with winds up to 40 mph. It is located in the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocena. The storm is expected to become a hurricane in a few days as it moves to the west-northwest. Areas in the eastern Caribbean and even the Bahamas need to keep a close eye on this storm. Majority of the models curves Jerry out into the northern Atlantic, but we will have to watch it just in case it takes a more southerly turn.
