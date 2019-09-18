FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 3 hurricane and will impact parts of Bermuda later today with strong winds and heavy rain. Humberto will move away from Bermuda and gradually weaken over the northern Atlantic Ocean. Yesterday afternoon, Tropical Storm Imelda developed right off the coast of Texas and made landfall around 1 p.m. CT. Imelda has weakened to a tropical depression and will produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding concerns for parts of east Texas today and tomorrow. Tropical Storm Jerry formed this morning with winds up to 40 mph. It is located in the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocena. The storm is expected to become a hurricane in a few days as it moves to the west-northwest. Areas in the eastern Caribbean and even the Bahamas need to keep a close eye on this storm. Majority of the models curves Jerry out into the northern Atlantic, but we will have to watch it just in case it takes a more southerly turn.