Etowah County man charged with murder, ordered to be evaluated

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County man will be need to be evaluated by mental health professionals before he’s released on bond.
Orva McDonald was arrested after the weekend shooting of Douglas Sparks, a plumber who lived in Anniston.
Sparks had worked to unclog a drain at the McDonald home on old Highway 411 a week earlier, and returned over the weekend to replace the plumbing in the home.
Sparks had been shot three times in the chest by a handgun owned by McDonald.
The sheriff says he knows who committed the murder, how, and when, but says McDonald claims to have no memory of it and doesn't remember why it happened.
"Shortly after arriving home, which was just, you know, within an hour of the incident occurring, had fixed the gentleman a sandwich. And he appears to have been eating that sandwich at the time of the shooting," says Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
McDonald is being held on one million dollars’ bond, and has been ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he can be released on that bond.
