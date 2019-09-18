Emergency meeting scheduled for JSU board of trustees

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An emergency meeting of Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees has been scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
The agenda for the meeting includes matters involving potential lawsuits, an evaluation of the school’s president, and the status of Title IX investigations that could include sexual assault.
WBRC confirmed last week that authorities are investigating six reports of statutory rape that happened on or near campus.
