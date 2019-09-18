Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Childress, a dynasty born at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Richard Childress is celebrating his 50th year in NASCAR and in early October Talladega SuperSpeedway will do the same for its 50th Anniversary. In fact, Childress drove in the first race at Dega. The driver/car owner would have a lifetime of history made at Talladega, including the building of a dynasty between between Childress and friend Dale Earnhardt Sr.
“The deal to have Dale drive for me happened in 1981 in Anniston,” said Childress. “He could do things at Talladega that no one else could do. Dale loved the track because it was wide enough that he could actually make things happen in the car.”
One of those miracles happened on October 15, 2000, Earnhardt Sr. pitted with five laps to go, to get four new tires, he dropped to 17th and within four laps lead the race and would take the checkered flag for his final victory.
Earnhardt Sr. talked with WBRC in 2000 about that race.
Childress talked about Dale at Talladega and what the place meant to him. He will honor Dale Sr. in the October 2019 race at Talladega Superspeedway driving the same number 3 car that won in 2000 as the pace car for the Cup race.
