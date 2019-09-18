Consignment sale in Gardendale is on a mission

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Most small businesses would take earning $100,000 in five days, and that’s what the Kingdom Kids Consignment Sale at Gardendale Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church rakes in during its bi-annual event.
"This is a blessed event," said Tara Salters, one of the 14-team members of the Kingdom Kids Consignment Sale. "When you do something that is helping people, whether it is a seller, a customer or one of our mission partners, good things are going to happen."
From Tuesday, September 17 through Saturday, September 21 around 2,500 people will shop and look to get great deals for infants to young adults.
The Kingdom Kids Consignment Sale hours are Wednesday 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., half price Forster Parents night begins at 5:00 p.m. Friday and finishes up Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sellers bring clothes and earn a 70-30 split, with the 30 percent split going to mission work at the church. Gardnedale Mt-Vernon United Methodist Church is located at 805 Crest Drive, Gardendale, AL 35071.
