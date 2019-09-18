City of Tuscaloosa holding candlelight vigil Thursday for fallen officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa is hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday night for fallen officer Dornell Cousette.
The vigil will be held at Government Plaza starting at 8 p.m.
Cousette was shot and killed Monday night. Luther Bernard Watkins, 20, has been charged with capital murder. Authorities say Watkins killed Cousette while Cousette was attempting to arrest Watkins on active robbery warrants.
The vigil will have an informal gathering from 7 to 7:30 followed by speaking from 7:30 to 8 p.m. The vigil will be held from 8 to 8:30.
