Chef Bernie: Oreccheitte Pasta

INGREDIENTS
Water 130g
Flour 00 125g
Durum wheat semolina 125g
Extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp
DIRECTIONS
1. Mix the two flours in a bowl 1 and transfer them on a board, making the classic fountain in the center. Add the water a little at a time and knead.
2. Add the olive oil and continue to knead until you get a very smooth and soft dough to which you will give a round shape.
3. Wrap the semolina pasta in the film and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. After this time, take a piece of dough at a time and form a tube with it. Divide the pasta tube into 1 cm 9 wide pieces.
4. Now shape the pasta as desired.
Keep the pasta in the refrigerator for a maximum of 4 days. You can also freeze it: let them freeze for half an hour well separated on a tray and then store them in a freezer bag, so they won’t stick together
