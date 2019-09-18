Brighton residents say bulk trash pickup hasn’t happened in months

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Brighton are upset because they claim some of their trash hasn’t been picked up in months.
They are talking specifically about larger bulkier items including tree limbs and old furniture.
WBRC spotted several piles of it sitting on the side of streets.
“I talked to a representative from Republic last week and they say, they would be out the next day. However, they have not came out here and picked it up,” said one resident who did not wish to be identified.
We contacted Republic Services, too, and asked about the trash issues.
“The local leadership team confirmed that we service trash collections once a week and the bulk collections every other week. This is our week to be in the city collecting bulk items,” the company said in a statement.
“If this is the week that they are supposed to be out here, how come the last two months they have not been out here?” the resident asked.
Another man said he put out some bulk items too. He claims they also have been there for about two months.
It’s unclear what the company is required to pick up and not pick up.
However, one thing is clear - the trash is piling up.
“I called city hall and they say they have complaints coming,” said the resident. WBRC contacted the city as well. A person who answered the phone confirmed they were getting a lot of complaints, and referred questions to the mayor. At the time of publication, the mayor had not returned our call.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.