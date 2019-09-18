Alabaster arrests suspect in string of property thefts around Shelby County

Alabaster Police make arrest in theft ring
By Hannah Ward | September 17, 2019 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:54 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster police say they have solved a string of thefts spanning over the last two months involving churches, schools, businesses, and residences.

Investigators arrested 31-year-old Ryan Kabcenel of Montevallo on multiple charges involving theft for allegedly stealing trailers.

Police say an undercover detective caught Kabcenel when meeting with him to buy some of the stolen property.

Kabcenel is in Shelby County Jail on a $47,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.