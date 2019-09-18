Alabama investigators discuss meth lab bust in Mexico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris gathered information from a recent covert trip to Mexico and the home of the Sinaloa Cartel.
A delegation of law enforcement members from the State of Alabama, selected by the DEA, were briefed in Mexico City at the highest levels and then saw firsthand a methamphetamine lab in Sinaloa that was recently seized by Mexican authorities.
U.S. Attorney Town started the news conference with a moment of silence.
