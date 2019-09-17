WBRC Sideline Week 4 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.
Game of the Week - Mountain Brook at Vestavia
Gardendale at Clay-chalkville
Oxford at Pinson Valley
Montevallo at American Christian
Bessemer City at Paul Bryant
Central-Clay at Moody
Ragland at Victory Christian
Brookwood at Hueytown
Parker at Pleasant Grove
Ramsay at Fairfield
Briarwood at Wenonah
Oak Mountain at Hoover
Spain Park at Hewitt
J.O. at Carver
Sylacauga at Mortimer Jordan
Anniston at Hokes Bluff
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.