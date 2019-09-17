WBRC Sideline Week 4 schedule

By WBRC Staff | September 17, 2019 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 10:46 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - Mountain Brook at Vestavia

Gardendale at Clay-chalkville

Oxford at Pinson Valley

Montevallo at American Christian

Bessemer City at Paul Bryant

Central-Clay at Moody

Ragland at Victory Christian

Brookwood at Hueytown

Parker at Pleasant Grove

Ramsay at Fairfield

Briarwood at Wenonah

Oak Mountain at Hoover

Spain Park at Hewitt

J.O. at Carver

Sylacauga at Mortimer Jordan

Anniston at Hokes Bluff

