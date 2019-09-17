Three people arrested in drug bust in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are charged in a drug bust in Cullman County.
The Cullman Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in Vinemont on September 10.
Officers found approximately 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 Ounces of marijuana, multiple drug paraphernalia items and cash.
Officers arrested James Tyler Hinman and Asia Ryan Graham for Trafficking In Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Denise Williams was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
