Three people arrested in drug bust in Cullman County

Three people arrested and drugs found in a home in Cullman County. (SOURCE: Cullman PD) (Source: SOURCE: Cullman PD)
By WBRC Staff | September 17, 2019 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:27 PM

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are charged in a drug bust in Cullman County.

The Cullman Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in Vinemont on September 10.

Officers found approximately 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 Ounces of marijuana, multiple drug paraphernalia items and cash.

Officers arrested James Tyler Hinman and Asia Ryan Graham for Trafficking In Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Denise Williams was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

