Police departments around Alabama respond to death of Tuscaloosa officer

Remembering Tuscaloosa officer killed in line of duty
By Bakari Savage | September 17, 2019 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:14 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have now been four police officers shot and killed in the line of duty in Alabama this year.

Late Monday night, Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed while attempting to serve a warrant in the western part of the city.

Other police departments and sheriff’s offices around our state are posting to social media to honor Cousette’s end of watch.

The Birmingham Police Department is completely saddened by the loss of Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette. Our thoughts and prayers are with the TPD and the officer’s family.

Posted by Birmingham Police Department (AL) Major Crimes on Monday, September 16, 2019
Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 16, 2019

We are updating our profile picture in memory of our Tuscaloosa Police Department brother Ofc. Dornell Cousette. #EnoughIsEnough

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Monday, September 16, 2019

Officer Cousette had a fiancee and two children.

[ Police officer dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa ]

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, the other three officers who were shot and killed are:

  • Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr., Auburn Police Department (End of Watch: May 19)
  • Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Mobile Police Department (End of Watch: January 20)
  • Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter, Birmingham Police Department (End of Watch: January 13)

The FBI has been keeping track of these shooting. According to their database, 14 officers have been killed in the line of duty this year.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.