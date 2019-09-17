Police departments around Alabama respond to death of Tuscaloosa officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have now been four police officers shot and killed in the line of duty in Alabama this year.
Late Monday night, Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed while attempting to serve a warrant in the western part of the city.
Other police departments and sheriff’s offices around our state are posting to social media to honor Cousette’s end of watch.
Officer Cousette had a fiancee and two children.
According to the Officer Down Memorial page, the other three officers who were shot and killed are:
- Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr., Auburn Police Department (End of Watch: May 19)
- Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Mobile Police Department (End of Watch: January 20)
- Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter, Birmingham Police Department (End of Watch: January 13)
The FBI has been keeping track of these shooting. According to their database, 14 officers have been killed in the line of duty this year.
