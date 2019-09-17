Neighbors concerned about speeding cars in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in one west Birmingham community are fed up with people speeding, especially after a car crashed into one home recently.
"It come down the hill. I sit in my living room, and I can’t even tell you what color the car is,” said Celita Davis, a Belview Heights resident about cars flying by her house.
In fact, Davis says the speeding has gotten so bad on her street, Avenue M, that most of the time she doesn’t stay in the front part of her house.
“I stopped sitting in the living room watching television. I started going back to the bedroom, cause it’s a little further back. And now that this happened, I think I’ll always sit in the bedroom,” she said.
She’s talking about the tire marks in her front yard, and her bent rail going around her porch. All the result of a car crashing into it last Thursday night.
"It bounced in these bushes, tore up all my shrubberies,” said Davis.
While we don’t yet know the official cause of this crash, Davis does think speed played a factor. Cars have to drive down a steep hill.
It’s also not the first time a vehicle has been in her yard, or the yard of neighbor Mary Williams who lives across the street.
"When I came home one evening, my husband said a car had flipped over in our yard, and they had to put it out,” said Williams.
So what would residents like to see done?
“And maybe we had a stop sign there, 4-way stop. And a 4-way stop there (pointing at the other end of the street). Or the speed breakers. We’ll take either one,” said Davis.
We reached out to the mayor’s office to find out the process for making street modifications. We also reached out to Birmingham Police to find out if this is a problem area for speeding. At the time of publication, we had not heard back.
