FIRST ALERT: Near-record heat continues through Wednesday

TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it moves away from the Southeast. It could impact parts of Bermuda in a few days, but it is expected to stay over the Atlantic and not impact the East Coast. It is possible for Humberto to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before it begins to weaken as it moves over cooler waters. We are also watching a tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic that could become our next named storm in a few days. Chances of development are high. We are also watching an area of low pressure off the southeast coast of Texas that will bring heavy rain for parts of Galveston and Houston, Texas. Even if it doesn’t become a tropical depression or storm, it will likely result in very heavy rain and potential flooding in this region. None of this rain will make it into Alabama unfortunately.