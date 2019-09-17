FIRST ALERT: Near-record heat continues through Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Many spots flirted with 100 degrees yesterday. We will likely do the same thing this afternoon. We are waking up with temperatures mostly in the 70s with a few spots in the upper 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. A few spots could be a degree or two shy of tying their record high temperature this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so the heat index will not be an issue. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give Jefferson and Shelby counties another first alert for poor air quality today. A code orange air alert has been issued through this evening. If you have allergies or have asthma you are encouraged to stay indoors this afternoon.
NEXT BIG THING: A backdoor cold front is expected to move into Alabama Thursday. It is called a backdoor cold front because the cooler air is coming from the Appalachians instead of coming from the northwest. Humidity will drop a little Thursday and Friday with high temperatures likely staying in the upper 80s. Morning temperatures will also end up cooler with many locations dropping into the low to mid-60s Friday and Saturday morning. It would not surprise me if a few spots dip into the upper 50s during this time frame.
NO RAIN CHANCES: Drought will likely continue to worsen across Alabama as rain chances remain very limited. We might be able to squeeze out a tiny rain chance Thursday as a backdoor cold front moves through, but I think most of us remain dry. No sign of rain over the next five to six days. We could see an isolated shower or storm develop next Tuesday. September and October are statistically our driest months of the year.
TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it moves away from the Southeast. It could impact parts of Bermuda in a few days, but it is expected to stay over the Atlantic and not impact the East Coast. It is possible for Humberto to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before it begins to weaken as it moves over cooler waters. We are also watching a tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic that could become our next named storm in a few days. Chances of development are high. We are also watching an area of low pressure off the southeast coast of Texas that will bring heavy rain for parts of Galveston and Houston, Texas. Even if it doesn’t become a tropical depression or storm, it will likely result in very heavy rain and potential flooding in this region. None of this rain will make it into Alabama unfortunately.
