Mountain Brook PD explains impact drones have on public safety

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at how Mountain Brook Police are incorporating advanced technology to keep you safe.
The department has had four drones for several months, but now, they’re working to incorporate new software.
Seven trained officers use the drones in different divisions to document everything from large crashes, crime scenes, and hazardous spills.
The new software would allow them to get a 3D map of the scenes, which could help with investigations.
“I think this allows us to provide a better response. Ultimately, I think it’s going to expand beyond the police department to public works, city hall, and also the fire department. It has a range of uses, and if we all work together, we can make the most out of it,” said Sgt. Chris Thompson with Mountain Brook Police.
Sergeant Thompson says he hopes to have the software going by the end of this year.
