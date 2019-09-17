Law enforcement officers process death of fallen officer Dornell Cousette

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers, deputies and others around Alabama mourning the death of Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette.
In Jefferson County, law enforcement and the top federal prosecutor are sharing their grief. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said, “Let everyone know the thoughts and prayers of the Birmingham police department are definitely with the officer’s family.”
Chief Smith’s brother is a captain with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and he got word of Officer Cousette’s death Monday night. Smith said after the death of Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter it was hard for his officers to do their jobs. “The officers still have to go out and do their jobs each day even though they feel the pain of the loss of a fellow comrade,” Smith said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway attended a graduation ceremony Tuesday for new deputies. Cousette was remembered at the ceremony. “We want everyone to let everyone know we need prayer. We need prayer as we go out to protect you. So please pray over the officers who go out every day,” Pettway said.
US Attorney Jay Town said when ever an officer loses his life doing his duty everyone must pay tribute to the sacrifice. “my immediate reaction is almost always anger. The way police officers are treated in this country right now is abysmal.” Town said.
US Attorney Town said if someone is willing to kill a police officer they are willing to kill anybody.
