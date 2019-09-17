James K. Jones: Game Day Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:
1 eight oz. block cream cheese
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shaved parmesan cheese
1/2 cup diced pimentos (or one jar)
1 cup mayo
1 cup sour cream
2 Tablespoons green onions
2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (or dry ranch mix)
Sea Salt
Freshly Cracked White Pepper
Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
Directions:
(Use a double boiler) or put a metal mixing bowl over a pot of boiling water). Heat cream cheese until it’s smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk. (10-12 minutes)
Or place in a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (2-3 minutes).
In a large bowl add in cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, D.G. Seasoning, sea salt, white pepper, and cayenne pepper. Whip until incorporated and smooth. Taste the base for seasoning and adjust according to your preferences.
Using a spatula or large spoon, fold in cheddar, parmesan, and pimentos. Fold in just until it is mixed up well. Don’t over-mix. Fold in Cilantro and green onions. Cover and refrigerate four hours or overnight.
