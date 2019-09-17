James K. Jones: Game Day Pimento Cheese

James K. Jones: Game Day Pimento Cheese
September 17, 2019 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 9:24 AM

Ingredients:

1 eight oz. block cream cheese

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shaved parmesan cheese

1/2 cup diced pimentos (or one jar)

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons green onions

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (or dry ranch mix)

Sea Salt

Freshly Cracked White Pepper

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

(Use a double boiler) or put a metal mixing bowl over a pot of boiling water). Heat cream cheese until it’s smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk. (10-12 minutes)

Or place in a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (2-3 minutes).

In a large bowl add in cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, D.G. Seasoning, sea salt, white pepper, and cayenne pepper. Whip until incorporated and smooth. Taste the base for seasoning and adjust according to your preferences.

Using a spatula or large spoon, fold in cheddar, parmesan, and pimentos. Fold in just until it is mixed up well. Don’t over-mix. Fold in Cilantro and green onions. Cover and refrigerate four hours or overnight.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.