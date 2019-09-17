Help for family, comrades of fallen TPD Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations across Alabama want to help the family of fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette who was shot in the line of duty.
People are shocked by the death of another police officer in Alabama.
The President of the State Fraternal Order of Police, Everette Johnson was emotional Tuesday taking about Cousette’s death.
“The problem doesn’t lie with the law it relies with our society’s lack of care for their fellow man. I think it lies with our dehumanizing law enforcement officers,” Johnson said.
Johnson has been in contact with the FOP Lodge in Tuscaloosa. Officer Cousette was a member of that lodge.
“To provide assistance that the Tuscaloosa PD has, the local FOP has as well as the family. We are here to support them,” Johnson said.
The assistance could come in the form of help with Cousette’s funeral.
The Officer Philip Davis Foundation in Shelby County, named after a Pelham police officer shot and killed on I-65 in the line of duty, will donate $5,000 to Cousette’s family.
Meanwhile, new chaplains with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s office are prepared to go to Tuscaloosa.
“If there is something we are asked to do, to get involved in assisting he has given us the green light to do that. We are looking forward to calling and making contact with somebody in Tuscaloosa,” Don Thompson with More Than Conquers Church said.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith suffered the loss of an officer with the death of Sgt. Wytasha Carter in January.
Smith said support from the community helped. “The support from the community was absolutely amazing and it definitely helped our officers through the process,” Smith said.
